Brent oil edges up due to supply cuts and Middle East tensions

London — US benchmark crude prices fell on weak economic indicators on Friday while Brent oil ticked higher, supported by tensions over Iran and this week’s decision by oil cartel Opec and its allies to extend a supply cut deal until next year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $0.48 at $56.86 a barrel by 10.13am GMT. There was no settlement price on Thursday because of the Independence Day holiday in the US.

Front-month Brent crude futures were up $0.28 at $63.58 a barrel. Both benchmarks were set for their biggest weekly falls in five weeks.

In a protracted trade war between the US and China that has dampened prospects of global economic growth and oil demand, representatives of both countries are resuming talks next week to resolve the deadlock.

“The truce between the US and China is not translating into anything in the real economy in the short term,” said Olivier Jakob, PetroMatrix oil analyst.

“The negotiations still have to happen and until then we will be still looking at very weak PMIs,” he said referring to purchasing managers’ indices which indicate companies’ optimism about their sector.

German industrial orders fell far more than expected in May, and the economy ministry warned on Friday that this sector of Europe’s largest economy was likely to remain weak in the coming months.

In the US, new orders for factory goods fell for a second straight month in May, government data showed on Wednesday, stoking economic concerns.