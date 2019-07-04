Markets

WATCH: What passive investing has to offer South Africans

Coreshares MD Gareth Stobie talks to Business Day TV about whether passive investing is gaining traction in SA

04 July 2019 - 09:44 Business Day TV
Passive investing remains a popular strategy for investors across the globe.

In the US, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), for example, now account for as much as 13% of all fund assets in the country.

For closer look at the popularity of passive investing in SA, Business Day TV spoke to Coreshares MD Gareth Stobie.

Or listen to the full audio:

