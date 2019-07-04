Slumping bonds push world stocks to new 18-month highs

With Wall Street closed for the Independence Day holiday, the market’s focus is now on Friday’s US non-farm payrolls, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 in June compared with 75,000 in May.

Separately, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump repeated his call for the US to manipulate currencies and pump money into their economies.

In the eurozone, government borrowing costs have fallen to record lows after EU leaders agreed late on Tuesday to name Christine Lagarde as the ECB’s new president. Lagarde, the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) head, is widely expected to maintain the dovish stance of current ECB president Mario Draghi.

On Thursday, German bunds flirted with the ECB’s minus 0.4% deposit rate, a closely watched psychological mark, though traders did not think it would be broken. “We don’t expect it to be breached today,” said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho. “There will not be enough catalysts to get through that point and there is a lot of supply.”

The action in bond markets buoyed stocks. MSCI’s all-country world index eked out a 0.1% gain after hitting its highest since February last year a day earlier.

Equity markets across Europe were flat, with the Euro Stoxx 600 unchanged amid thin volumes. The three major US stock indices finished at record-closing highs on Wednesday.

Italian 10-year bond yields also slumped to their lowest since late 2016 after the European Commission dropped its threat of disciplinary action over Italy’s public finances, pushing the country’s main bourse to a new two-month peak.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%.

Flat dollar and euro

Expectations for rate cuts by the Fed saw the dollar drift away from recent highs, though currencies were by and large quiet in early European trade.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was unchanged at 96.767. The euro traded at $1.1284, slightly higher than its two-week low of $1.1268 touched on Wednesday.

Forex strategists said that although the drop in US treasury yields overnight was negative for the dollar, softness in other currencies was lending some support.

“We are seeing some euro weakness and some dollar weakness, and the two are canceling each other out,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, forex strategist at Commerzbank. “What is happening in US and eurozone monetary policy will also determine what happens in smaller countries.”

In commodity markets, oil slumped on data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude stockpiles and worries about the global economy. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 0.7% at $63.36 a barrel by 8.44am GMT.

Reuters