WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and BAT

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Afrimat and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

03 July 2019 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Janse van Rensburg said: “Tonight I’m going with a smaller mid-cap stock, Afrimat. What they did a while back was an acquisition in the iron ore price, but if you have been following the iron ore price, this is one commodity that has certainly been surging.”

Smit said: “I’m going with a least favourite these days, as they have debt on their balance sheets and nobody wants that at the moment. So, I’m going with British American Tobacco. We think that cash flow that these guys generate over time makes it OK to actually still purchase the share.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Trade of the Month: Hulamin vs Afrimat

Afrimat has accumulated assets without straining the balance sheet
ISA Holdings: A solid investment for the longer term

ISA’s solid results for the year to end-February included a hefty special dividend payment — which is why no target price is pencilled in for it
WATCH: The little kernel of good news for construction companies

Economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about Afrimat’s construction index
Pick of the Month: Reinet Investments

There’s not much else aggressive or adventurous unfolding at Reinet
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer but miners take a dip

Global markets were mixed after US Fed officials downplayed the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut at their next meeting
