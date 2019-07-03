WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and BAT

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Janse van Rensburg said: “Tonight I’m going with a smaller mid-cap stock, Afrimat. What they did a while back was an acquisition in the iron ore price, but if you have been following the iron ore price, this is one commodity that has certainly been surging.”

Smit said: “I’m going with a least favourite these days, as they have debt on their balance sheets and nobody wants that at the moment. So, I’m going with British American Tobacco. We think that cash flow that these guys generate over time makes it OK to actually still purchase the share.”