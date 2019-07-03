Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Inditex
03 July 2019 - 10:09
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Inditex as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is Inditex, they are the owner of Zara clothing retailer. They have a strong supply chain that they can turn on the taps quickly when they see a product that is selling well in their stores. Their supply and production lines are the shortest among global retailers.”
