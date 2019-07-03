Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Inditex

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

03 July 2019 - 10:09 Business Day TV
Zara store entrance. Picture: ROBERTO MACHADO/GETTY IMAGES
Zara store entrance. Picture: ROBERTO MACHADO/GETTY IMAGES

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Inditex as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Inditex, they are the owner of Zara clothing retailer. They have a strong supply chain that they can turn on the taps quickly when they see a product that is selling well in their stores. Their supply and production lines are the shortest among global retailers.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

H&M’s sales growth fails to ease investors concerns about margin pressure

Fashion retailer sees profits slide and inventories grow
Companies
2 weeks ago

Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start

Spanish company’s performance contrasts with how others in the struggling apparel sector are faring
Companies
2 weeks ago

Big clothing brands flout own promises to pay workers fair living wage

Only three of 20 big clothes firms studied by Sheffield University — H&M, C&A and G-Star Raw — have committed to paying a living wage
World
1 month ago

Zara owner wins moral victory as critics crash in Spanish election

Foundation of Amancio Ortega, the world’s sixth-richest man, donated €310m to Spain's public health system
World
1 month ago

Spanish venture a solid move for Vukile Property Fund

Investments in the country have brought rewards, and dividend growth of 7.5% for the year to March is expected
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.