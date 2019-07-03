Markets

Gold benefits as trade anxiety sends investors in search for safe-havens

Gold rises 1% as hopes of a quick end to the US-China trade row fade

03 July 2019 - 08:18 Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Gold prices climbed over 1% on Wednesday, driven by strong safe haven sentiment as hopes of a quick end to the US-China trade row faded and a new trade front in Europe deepened concerns over tepid economic growth.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,427.64/oz at 4.38am GMT, after earlier touching a one-week high of $1,435.99/oz.

US gold futures were up 1.6% to $1,430.80/oz.

Extended weakness in global manufacturing data and US trade protectionism looked poised to support bullion’s appeal as investors avoided riskier assets, said Benjamin Lu, an analyst with Phillip Futures.

Just days after reaching a truce on China trade, the US Trade Representative’s office turned to Europe on Monday in the long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, adding extra products to a list of EU goods that may be hit with tariffs.

The market also grew wary of the chances of a resolution to the year-long US-China trade war after US President Donald Trump’s comments that any deal would have to be tilted in favour of the US.

The dollar struggled as the fading hopes for any near-term Sino-US trade deal revived safe-haven demand and drove US bond yields to their lowest levels since late 2016. Asian shares also fell amid trade concerns and global growth worries.

“We are seeing very strong sentiment towards gold as the markets have priced in for three rate cuts in the second half of 2019, with one poised to happen at the next FOMC [US Federal Open Market Committee] meeting,” Lu said.

Investors will now focus on the release of US economic data including non-farm payrolls on Friday, to better assess whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later in July.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

“Technically gold remains positive and I recommend to go long on dips,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, adding there is a strong resistance around the $1,435-$1,440 zone, while $1,410-$1,400 is a very good support for the near term.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 798.44 tons on Tuesday.

Silver was flat at $15.31/oz.

Platinum fell 0.2% to $826.15/oz, while palladium rose 0.1% to $1,559.45/oz, having touched an over three-month peak earlier in the session. 

Reuters

Gold rises on poor risk appetite around US-China trade deal

Spot gold may bounce to $1,401/oz as SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.78%; platinum and palladium both rise marginally
18 hours ago

US-China trade uncertainty buoys gold

Bullion is up nearly 8.8% in June with silver set to post first monthly gain since January
5 days ago

The numbers behind the gold price rise

Gold is regarded as a safe-haven asset. Threats of a US attack on Iran boost the outlook for it
6 days ago

