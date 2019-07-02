Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 July 2019 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.

“I like the stock and it looks like we’re going to get the Brexit shenanigans coming to an end soon. The stock is trading at R92 per share and is under a 10 PE [price-earnings] ratio. We are waiting for more data for the asset manager spin-off and we think that under R100 it offers some value.”

