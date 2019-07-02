Global share gains wane on concern about world economy

London — Stocks eked out meagre gains on Tuesday amid worries the global economy was faltering after data showed manufacturing activity slowed last month, weakening appetite for risk.

MSCI's all country world index, which tracks stocks in 47 countries, was higher by 0.03% by 7.28am GMT, up for a fourth straight day.

Stocks had rallied globally after the US postponed imposing another round of tariffs on Chinese products and the two countries agreed to continue negotiations on trade.

But investors were sceptical of further gains for equities after discouraging manufacturing surveys in the past 24 hours and a US threat of additional tariffs on European goods.

"It's clear that the tariffs already in place will continue to take a toll on global and domestic growth and with Trump now turning his attention on Europe, the early bullish bias seems to ease again," said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2%, although planemaker Airbus dropped 1% as the US stepped up pressure in the long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The US trade representative's office released a list of additional products — including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky — that could be subject to tariffs, on top of products worth $21bn that were announced in April.