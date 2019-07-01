Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Northam and Richemont

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities and Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments talk to Business Day TV

01 July 2019 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments chose Richemont.

Meintjes said: “It’s Northam, a platinum miner, and I’ve got to put the disclaimer upfront and that is: if you believe in platinum. They certainly are moving ahead.”

Lentsoane said: “Richemont is a company which is in the luxury business, making all the expensive watches, I think they’re resilient to some of these challenges.”

