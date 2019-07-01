Markets

JSE set to benefit from ceasefire between Trump and Xi

Agreement not to hike tariffs and the relaxation of some Huawei bans have exceeded the market expectation, analysts say

01 July 2019 - 07:52 Nick Hedley
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

SA stocks could benefit on Monday from an agreement by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to resume trade talks.

At the G20 summit in Japan at the weekend, Trump and Xi agreed in principle to restart trade talks. Under the agreement, the US will not impose new tariffs on Chinese goods and will lift some restrictions on Huawei, while China will buy more agricultural goods from America.

“The Osaka outcome that agreed no higher tariffs would be imposed, and the relaxation of some Huawei bans, [have] slightly exceeded the market expectation…” analysts at Barclays Research said in a note.

Although the resumption of trade talks “may revive some hopes of reaching a deal, possibly by mid-November when the two leaders potentially meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Chile, we do not think the likelihood of a deal has necessarily increased”.

Trade talks will be largely dictated by Trump’s strategy leading up to the 2020 US election, Barclays Research said.

US stock futures pointed to a positive start on Monday, while equities in Asia were mostly higher amid an improvement in risk appetite, despite disappointing Chinese manufacturing data. The Shanghai Composite index surged 1.9% on Monday morning, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2%.

Singapore’s main benchmark added 1.3%, while Korea’s Kospi was flat and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged 0.3% lower amid protests in the Chinese special administrative region. Australia’s main benchmark added 0.4%.

Internet and gaming giant Tencent, which influences the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, was flat in Hong Kong.

JSE-heavyweight BHP Group was 01% up in Australia.

No major company results are expected in SA on Monday.

New vehicle sales figures and business confidence data are due locally, while manufacturing readings are expected in the UK, US and the EU.

New vehicle sales growth is expected to have contracted 4.5% year on year in June following a decline of 5.8% year on year in May, according to Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

Passenger and commercial vehicle sales have disappointed so far in 2019, reflective of “particularly low business and consumer confidence levels” and a weak economy, Kaplan said.

The rand was firmer on Monday morning at R14.07/$, R17.86/£, and R15.95/€.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Market data - June 30 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

JSE has best month in over a year as gold miners shine

Gold miners shot up almost a quarter in June, as the gold price and global equity markets cheered a dovish tilt by the US Federal Reserve
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

World shares static ahead of US-China talks at G20 summit

Markets

WATCH: Can China and the US patch up their differences?

World

Gold prices edge up on doubts of US-China trade resolution

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.