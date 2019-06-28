WATCH: Stock picks — Old Mutual and cash

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations chose cash.

Cruickshanks said: “I would stick with cash, I feel comfort in getting a pretty good return at the moment and knowing in a year or two I can get all that back and even with one of the new banks the risk is not high.”

Du Plessis said: “I’m going to go with Old Mutual and it’s obviously exposed to the SA economy they’ve had a bit of a storm in a teacup, is the way I see it with a CEO having some conflicts of interest. It seems that they followed due process.”