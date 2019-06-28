Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — long oil

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock option for the day

28 June 2019 - 10:09 Business Day TV
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose to go long oil as his stock option for the day.

“With the issues in Iran, the situation in Libya and the violence in Venezuela I do think the oil price still has a massive upside from here. If there is an end to the Venezuela situation or in the Middle East, if it does continue to go down it will be with a few dollars here and there, but the upside is significantly higher so it’s at a great level to get into it.”

