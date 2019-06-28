Markets

Rand at two-month high ahead of US-China meeting

A weaker dollar has lifted the local currency, but risk events loom in the form of the G20 meeting

28 June 2019 - 10:06 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was a little firmer on Friday morning, reaching a two-month high against the dollar, as the greenback continued to face headwinds due to the expectation the US Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy.

The local currency looks set for its best monthly performance against the dollar since January, with dovish commentary from the world’s most influential central bank providing some relief for the rand.

The subdued dollar opens the door for a new range for the rand of between R14/$ and R14.25/$, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions treasury partner Bianca Botes. Risk comes in the form of the G20 meeting this weekend, however, she said.

All eyes are on Japan as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet, and markets are watching for any sign of how their economically damaging trade conflict will unfold.

At 9.30am the rand was 0.26% firmer at R14.1283/$, 0.14% stronger at R16.0863/€ and 0.22% up at R17.9133/£. The euro had strengthened 0.14% to $1.1386.

The benchmark R186 government bond had weakened slightly, however, falling half a basis point to 8.11%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares flounder amid worry that trade talks will ease tension

Equities falter amid rising doubt that a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could resolve trade war
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil falls ahead of G20 and Opec meetings

Opec to meet on July 1-2 in Vienna to decide whether to extend their supply cuts as leaders of G20 countries gather in Japan
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

US-China trade uncertainty buoys gold

Markets

JSE set for soft start on Friday ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.