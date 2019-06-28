Rand at two-month high ahead of US-China meeting

The rand was a little firmer on Friday morning, reaching a two-month high against the dollar, as the greenback continued to face headwinds due to the expectation the US Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy.

The local currency looks set for its best monthly performance against the dollar since January, with dovish commentary from the world’s most influential central bank providing some relief for the rand.

The subdued dollar opens the door for a new range for the rand of between R14/$ and R14.25/$, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions treasury partner Bianca Botes. Risk comes in the form of the G20 meeting this weekend, however, she said.

All eyes are on Japan as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet, and markets are watching for any sign of how their economically damaging trade conflict will unfold.

At 9.30am the rand was 0.26% firmer at R14.1283/$, 0.14% stronger at R16.0863/€ and 0.22% up at R17.9133/£. The euro had strengthened 0.14% to $1.1386.

The benchmark R186 government bond had weakened slightly, however, falling half a basis point to 8.11%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

