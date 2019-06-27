Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Equites

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 June 2019 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Equites Park Atlanta Hills owns 49 warehouse and distribution centres across SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites Park Atlanta Hills owns 49 warehouse and distribution centres across SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is a company we’ve liked for a while, it’s called Equites. It’s got a very large local portfolio, the size is about R12bn. They’ve done quite well in that logistic space. They own, manage and develop logistic containers, and the yields on that are very attractive.”

