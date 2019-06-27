Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Equites
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
27 June 2019 - 09:32
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is a company we’ve liked for a while, it’s called Equites. It’s got a very large local portfolio, the size is about R12bn. They’ve done quite well in that logistic space. They own, manage and develop logistic containers, and the yields on that are very attractive.”
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day