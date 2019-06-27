Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
27 June 2019 - 09:36
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments did not have a stock pick this week.
Nair said: “I’m going to go with British American Tobacco, I looked at the dividend yields and I think there’s sufficient margin a safety there for the long-term investor so British American Tobacco for me.”
McCurrie said: “I don’t have one because we’re waiting for [US President Donald] Trump this weekend. Now there are three things that he can do.”
