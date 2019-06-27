Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

27 June 2019 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments did not have a stock pick this week.

Nair said: “I’m going to go with British American Tobacco, I looked at the dividend yields and I think there’s sufficient margin a safety there for the long-term investor so British American Tobacco for me.”

McCurrie said: “I don’t have one because we’re waiting for [US President Donald] Trump this weekend. Now there are three things that he can do.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments did not have a stock pick this week.

As cigarette use slows, potential IP battles for big tobacco grow

By linking products to delivery mechanisms, firms such as Philip Morris could be opening themselves to intellectual property fights
Companies
5 days ago

JSE remains steady ahead of Naspers results

Naspers is expected to release its annual results later in the day, the company said last week that earnings in the year to end-March grew by up to a ...
Markets
5 days ago

Tobacco prices go up in smoke in Zimbabwe

It’s a blow for a country already in dire economic straits. Tobacco is a leading foreign currency earner
Features
2 weeks ago

Trump dangles deal ahead of meeting with China’s Xi

US president says a trade agreement with Beijing could avert more tariffs
World
16 hours ago

Trump attacks EU for ‘suing’ US tech firms

Donald Trump thinks suing these companies, which he is in favour of, should fall only within the purview of the US
World
15 hours ago

China to use G20 summit to advance cause for free trade and multilateralism

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to discuss the fate of Huawei, which has suffered a heavy blow after Trump banned US firms from working with ...
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.