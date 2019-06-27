Rand firmer amid growing hope US-China trade war can be resolved
Chinese media reports on Thursday suggest the US and China have agreed to a truce and are gearing up to resume trade talks
The rand was firmer on Thursday morning, boosted by reports that the US and China had agreed to a truce in their trade war ahead of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the weekend.
Reports on Thursday suggested that the US and China had already agreed to a truce in the war, and that this had been a condition for Trump and Xi’s meeting at the weekend.
The meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan is being closely watched, amid market speculation around how the US-China trade war will unfold in the short term, either moving towards resolution or escalating.
Optimism is now building ahead of the talks, said Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes in a note, although most had already believed issues would be hammered out ahead of the meeting, which would be more “pomp and ceremony”.
At 9.45am the rand was 0.4% at R14.1696/$, 0.39% firmer at R16.1106/€ and 0.3% stronger at R17.9912/£. The euro was little changed at $1.137.
The R186 government bond had strengthened, with the yield falling four basis points to 8.10%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.
Although the US-China issue is by far the most important theme on global markets, some other events are of note on Thursday, including the release of the Reserve Bank's quarterly bulletin at 10am local time.
The Bank also announced on Thursday that one its deputy governors — Daniel Mminele — will be resigning at the end of June, although he will be serving a six-month cooling-off period. Mminele is seen as hawkish.
US GDP numbers for the first quarter, out at 2.30pm SA time, will also be closely watched.