JSE strengthens as hopes of US-China trade truce lift some Asian markets

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday as focus shifts to the Group of 20 (G20) summit this week amid growing expectations that the US and China will settle their trade dispute.



Citing Chinese media reports, Reuters reported that the US and China had agreed to a tentative truce ahead of their meeting at the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there was a possibility he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would reach a trade deal at the summit. However, Trump said that he was prepared to impose further tariffs on China should the trade dispute continue.

At 10am, the Shanghai Composite had gained 0.69% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng 1.34%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 had fallen 0.51%.

The JSE all share had gained 0.25% to 58,565.20 and the top 40 0.28%. General retailers were up 0.87% and industrials 0.29%.