Capital investment slumps 4.5% in first quarter

Gross fixed capital formation fell 4.5% in the first quarter of 2019 from the prior three months, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday, marking the fifth-consecutive quarter of declines.

This shaved off 0.9 percentage points off SA's economic growth rate in the quarter, the Reserve Bank's quarterly bulletin showed on Thursday.

A pick-up in public capital expenditure offset a massive decline in private-sector spending.

Real gross fixed capital outlays by private business enterprises receded 9.8% in the first quarter of 2019 from the previous quarter, while public corporations increased their spending 16% in the period, snapping a seven-quarter streak of declines.

Gross fixed capital formation is a measure of new investments into an economy, stripping out expenditure to replace depreciating assets.