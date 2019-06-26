Market data - June 26 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
June is Youth Month, and part of building a successful society, is nurturing healthy money habits from a young age, writes Priya Naicker
Kimi Makwetu flags lack of consequences over transgressions and irregularities
The party’s deputy has accused the public protector of being in league with ‘rogue spies’ to undermine the president
The company planned bring high-quality export coal into production earlier, but prices have plummeted.
The savings rate for the average individual or family is now only -0.5% of GDP, from -0.4% in 2018
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
US border patrol agents have detained 664,000 people along the southern border so far in 2019
Defender Kenneth Omeruo heads vital goal as Super Eagles down Guinea
The company has set its sights on attracting super-rich travellers who want bespoke experiences in magnificent homes and settings
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.