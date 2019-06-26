JSE flat as gold miners lose ground but banks rise

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with miners faring worst, as investors moderated their expectations of looser monetary policy in coming months.

In a speech on Tuesday night, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell emphasised that there was a need to insulate the Fed from short-term political pressure.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said Powell’s speech had had little effect, noting, however, that market expectations of a 50-basis-point cut at the Fed’s July meeting had halved.

Gold was under a little pressure on Wednesday, after an impressive string of gains that sent the price of bullion to a six-year high. Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy.