Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Anglo American
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV
25 June 2019 - 09:21
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Anglo American.
Kunze said: “Richemont have been trading at the upper end of the range and I have a couple reasons for choosing them.”
Busha said: “I choose Anglo American as I think there’s a little bit of positivity that is coming through.”
Or listen to the full audio: