WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Anglo American

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

25 June 2019 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Anglo American.

Kunze said: “Richemont have been trading at the upper end of the range and I have a couple reasons for choosing them.”

Busha said: “I choose Anglo American as I think there’s a little bit of positivity that is coming through.”

