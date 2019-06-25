Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — CoreShares ETF

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day about her stock pick of the day

25 June 2019 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose CoreShares Global ETF Global Dividend Fund as her stock pick of the day.

“Use the opportunity and where the rand is at the moment to pick up one of the local exchange-traded funds if you can’t go offshore directly. My favourite is the CoreShares Global Dividend Fund.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day about her stock pick of the day

