WATCH: Stock pick — Nasdaq 100 PRTF

Robert Cameroon from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

24 June 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPELTON
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPELTON

Robert Cameroon from Thebe Stockbroking chose Nasdaq 100 PRTF as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is the Nasdaq ETF [exchange-traded fund], the Satrix one, and it’s denominated in rand on the JSE. It’s a very nice rand hedge. The rand has strengthened quite a lot so we are hedging against negativity, a possibility of a downgrade to subinvestment grade. Then with the G20 [Group of 20] meeting next week and if there is a trade resolution or something of that sort it means that your tech shares, which Nasdaq is heavy on, should react quite positively to that and, coupled with a rand hedge exposure, I like that for now.”

Or listen to the full audio:

