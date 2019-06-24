Markets

Rand remains range bound but outlook is cloudy

24 June 2019 - 15:26 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
The rand was slightly weaker against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, amid caution on global markets.

The greenback is under a little pressure over market scepticism that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will result in a solution to the trade war between the two countries.

Focus is also on the Middle East, with the US indicating that it is gearing up to impose additional sanctions upon Iran in response to that country shooting down a US drone last week.

Much now hinges on the outcome of the meeting between Xi and Trump this week, FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said, and it is far from certain that there will be any resolution to the conflict in 2019.

Markets may also be getting slightly ahead of themselves in terms of expectations of stimulus from major central banks, and risks for the rand are to the downside, Otunuga said.

At 2pm the rand had weakened 0.11% to R14.3397/$, 0.29% to R16.337/€ and 0.39% to R18.2844/£. The euro had firmed 0.19% to $1.1393.

Trade is expected to be cautious for the rest of the week, with the Trump-Xi meeting likely to take place at the weekend. Some focus is on the state of the nation debate in Parliament on Tuesday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa set to respond to the debate on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

US-Iran tension boosts oil prices

Oil prices surged after Iran shot down a drone on Thursday that the US said was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory
Markets
5 hours ago

European stocks and the dollar dented by G20 pessimism

Most analysts don’t hold out much hope of this week’s summit producing any meaningful agreement between the US and China
Markets
5 hours ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.