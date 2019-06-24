Markets

JSE set for a cautious start on Monday

Asian markets are mixed as caution prevails ahead of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting at the G-20 summit

24 June 2019 - 07:35 Nick Hedley
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

SA stocks are set for a slow start on Monday as caution prevails ahead of highly anticipated trade talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the week. 

Their meetings, at the upcoming Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, come amid simmering tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a US drone. Trump responded by approving military action against Iran, but shortly after backed down on that plan.

“At this juncture, we do not anticipate a meaningful US-China trade deal, but any deal potentially involving a stay on fresh tariffs would be interpreted positively by market players,” analysts at Singapore’s OCBC Bank said on Monday.

“Note that Trump is facing external challenges of China, Iran and North Korea ahead of his 2020 election race, so the pressure may be on to keep all three from boiling over in the interim,” the bank said.

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index adding 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite edging marginally lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s main benchmark were all flat.

Chinese internet and gaming giant Tencent was 0.3% up in Hong Kong. Major shareholder Naspers said on Friday its core headline earnings in the year to end-March rose 26% to $3bn.

JSE-heavyweight BHP Group was 0.2% up in Australia.

JSE-listed landlord Safari Investments is due to report financial statements on Monday. The group has warned that distributions per share will fall by between 24% and 29% for the year to end-March.

Invicta Holdings is also expected to report.

Statistics SA is due to publish tourism and migration data for April, as well as statistics of liquidations and insolvencies for May.

The rand was broadly flat on Monday morning, trading at R14.30/$, R18.24/£, and R16.27/€.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Naspers’s full-year revenue rises almost 30%

Naspers also announced on Friday that it has postponed the listing of its new internet group, Prosus, to September after an error with the posting of ...
Companies
2 days ago

Global markets signal happiness about possible US rates cut

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.4% on the prospects of further stimulus
Markets
3 days ago

Stocks rally amid expectation that the Fed will cut rates

Asian stock markets rise after the Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later in 2019
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE extends winning streak to fourth week

Markets

Naspers delays going Dutch

Business

World hopes US-Korea talks will succeed, says China’s president

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.