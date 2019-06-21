Markets

Oil slips, but remains on track for weekly gains

Crude prices drop after gains in previous sessions with Brent still set for a 4% weekly increase

21 June 2019 - 08:03 Roslan Khasawneh and Aaron Sheldrick
Flames emerge from the flare stacks at the West Qurna-1 oilfield, which is operated by ExxonMobil, near Basra, Iraq on June 1 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Flames emerge from the flare stacks at the West Qurna-1 oilfield, which is operated by ExxonMobil, near Basra, Iraq on June 1 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Singapore/Tokyo – Oil prices reversed earlier gains on Friday but benchmark Brent crude was still set for its first weekly gain in five weeks amid rising tensions in the Middle East and on hopes for a drop in US interest rates that may stimulate global growth.

Brent crude was down 10c, or 0.16%, at $64.35 a barrel by 4.58am GMT. The global benchmark jumped 4.3% on Thursday, leaving it set for a weekly gain of nearly 4%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 20c, or 0.35%, at $56.87 a barrel. But the US benchmark surged 5.4% on Thursday and is on track for a more than 8% increase this week.

US President Donald Trump initially played down Iran’s downing of a US military drone earlier this week. But reports on Friday said Trump had approved strikes against Iran before pulling back, raising concerns about crucial oil supplies being disrupted after the tanker attacks last week.

“There is no doubt that a severe disruption to the transit of oil through this vulnerable route would be extremely serious,” said consultancy FGE Energy in a note.

Tension has been rising in the Middle East, home to over 20% of the world’s oil output, after attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for oil supplies.

Washington blamed Tehran for the tanker attacks. Iran denied any role.

The demand-side picture has also improved, with expectations that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates at its next meeting.

Potential supply “disruptions have boosted energy prices combined with the dollar weakness after the Fed signalled an interest rate is near,” Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

A weaker greenback tends to support oil prices because crude is usually priced in dollars.

Another macroeconomic factor supporting prices is the plan by Beijing and Washington to resume talks to resolve a trade tariff war that has hit economic growth prospects.

“Trade anxiety has died down, pushing energy prices higher as global growth will not be pressured by a prolonged tariff war,” Esparza said.

Concern about slowing economic growth and a US-China trade dispute had pulled oil lower in recent weeks. That came after Brent reached a 2019-high above $75 in April.

Reuters

Angolan oil struggles to sell on demand fears, weak margins

The country suffered its slowest trading month in 2019 as the trade war between Beijing and Washington curbed its sales
World
13 hours ago

Oil climbs amid tension in the Middle East

Benchmarks steady after surges in previous session
Markets
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tanker attacks may be a risky pushback to US sanctions by Iran

Security sources note the sophistication of the attacks, which damaged the tankers without injuring people, which shows deliberate calculation
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil jumps 3% on fears of military conflict in the Middle East

Markets

Opec losing market share in lieu of high oil prices isn’t sustainable

Opinion

Oil prices steady on US-China trade talks and fall in US stocks

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.