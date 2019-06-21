Gold surges above $1,400/oz for the first time since 2013, with ‘more gains ahead’

The gold price surged above the $1,400/oz level overnight – the first time it has broken that barrier since September 2013 – as demand for the precious metal soars on rising uncertainties.

“Gold has benefited from its safe-haven status amid a deteriorating macroeconomic outlook,” analysts at Melbourne-based ANZ Banking Group said in a report published on Friday.

“We believe it will remain a highly relevant portfolio diversifier, as investors seek protection from growing uncertainties around global economic growth and rising geopolitical risks.”

Prices would probably remain above $1400/oz, and gold had a “reasonable chance” of breaking the $1,500/oz mark over the next 12 months, ANZ said.

Gold has benefited from expected interest rate cuts in the US and rising geopolitical tensions.

Trade spats between the US and its major trading partners are said to be weighing on the global economy, while tensions are lifting in the Middle East.

Following attacks on tanker ships in the region last week, a US drone was shot down allegedly by an Iranian missile on Thursday. According to media reports, US President Donald Trump approved strikes on Iran shortly afterwards, but then backed down on that plan.

Gold touched a high of $1,411.82 overnight, according to Iress data. It gave up some of those gains on Friday morning and was last traded at $1,392.22/oz.