Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona fails to boost rand

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Friday morning, having failed to benefit from any of the news contained in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

There was little clarity on what exactly would be done to reignite economic growth, while the news that Eskom would be receiving further bailouts was negative, analysts said.

“While the tone of the address was upbeat and positive, the country remains in the dark as to what exactly the turnaround plan for the economy will entail,” said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes.