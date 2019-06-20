Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Martin Smith from Anchor Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

20 June 2019 - 10:33 Business Day TV
Sasol says its total investment into the Lake Charles Chemical Project will be in the range of between $12.6bn-and $12.9bn. Picture: SASOL
Sasol says its total investment into the Lake Charles Chemical Project will be in the range of between $12.6bn-and $12.9bn. Picture: SASOL

Martin Smith from Anchor Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“For a buy I choose Sasol, at these level and with the news coming from the Lake Charles project a couple of weeks ago, the share price came under huge pressure and is looking extremely cheap at the moment and I think on fundamentals I’m happy to get it at these levels.”

Norway’s divestment from fossil fuels will be felt worldwide

The country built a prosperous economy on the back of North Sea oil, but now will divest from oil, gas and coal in favour of green energy
Companies
2 days ago

Emissions need to be halved by 2030, say researchers, but who’s listening?

The aim is to limit warming to 1.5°C; so far, only two governments’ plans — Morocco and Gambia — are enough to meet this figure
World
20 hours ago

Sasol take note: climate change issues are gaining traction

Pressure is rapidly mounting on Sasol to clean up its act
Companies
6 days ago

Green activists oppose renewal of Sasol’s emissions licence

Legal representative argues that municipality failed to question the energy company on possible alternatives to coal
National
1 week ago

Deadly Air case could add R300bn to Eskom spending

The government would have to ensure that the likes of Eskom and Sasol comply with the law if the landmark legal bid succeeds
National
1 week ago

