Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
Martin Smith from Anchor Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
20 June 2019 - 10:33
Martin Smith from Anchor Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
“For a buy I choose Sasol, at these level and with the news coming from the Lake Charles project a couple of weeks ago, the share price came under huge pressure and is looking extremely cheap at the moment and I think on fundamentals I’m happy to get it at these levels.”
Martin Smith from Anchor Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: