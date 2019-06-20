Rand firmer as the Fed hints at imminent rate cuts

The rand remained on its winning streak on Thursday — the fifth day of gains — after the US Federal Reserve hinted that it may cut interest rate before the end of 2019.



On Wednesday the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged, but hinted that it may start loosening monetary policy, citing concern about the trajectory of the US-China trade war and weak inflation.



By 9.30am, the rand had firmed 0.49% to R14.2543/$, its best level in more than a month. It was little changed at R16.0862/€ and R18.1159/£. The euro had gained 0.53% to $1,1286.

The benchmark R186 government bond was stronger, with its yield falling 10 basis points to 8.07%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

Gold had gained 1.52% to $1,380.895/oz and platinum 0.47% $815.99. Brent crude was up 1.83% to $63.38 a barrel.

“The market feels a little unbalanced currently with stock market indices trading higher every day but safe-haven assets like gold having shot through the roof,” TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha said.

“It seems strange that we have a risk-on and risk-off play going at the moment and it is probably a case of who blinks first, but for the moment it feels that the short-term momentum is on the rand’s side and importers should start to fill their boots.”



On the local front, all eyes will be set on the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening as markets await President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech, which will give an indication of his stance on economic policies and troubled state-owned enterprises such as Eskom.

No major domestic economic data is expected on Thursday. The Bank of England is expected to release its monetary policy committee meeting minutes and the US is set to release first-quarter current account figures.



mjoo@businesslive.co.za