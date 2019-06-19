Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Pfizer

Steven Schultz from Momentum talk to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

19 June 2019 - 08:57 Business Day TV
The Pfizer logo at their world headquarters in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
The Pfizer logo at their world headquarters in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Pfizer as his stock pick of the day.

“Pfizer pharmaceuticals is a US-listed offshore company. I think it is a great environment to take a very defensive growth counter such as Pfizer. It is in the headlines at the moment for its acquisition of Array Biopharma for $10.64bn in cash. It is effectively an oncology portfolio, which bolts on quite nicely to Pfizer. Not a cheap counter by any measure at the moment but it does boast a pretty impressive dividend yield of 3.3% in US dollar terms.”

Steven Schultz from Momentum talk to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

New drugs for breast cancer could replace chemotherapy

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) are generating excitement with a breast cancer treatment called DS-8201, which has few side effects
World
4 days ago

Philip Hampton to step down as Glaxo CEO ahead of split

In December, CEO Emma Walmsley noted a plan to split Glaxo into two units: one for prescription drugs and vaccines, the other for OTC products
Companies
4 months ago

Drug maker GSK to split after folding in Pfizer consumer unit

The new joint venture with Pfizer is expected to generate total annual cost savings of £500m by 2022
Companies
5 months ago

Pfizer is mulling sale of women's health line, insiders say

The move would mean Pfizer would join Allergan and Teva in selling or winding down women’s health portfolios and shifting resources to other areas
Companies
7 months ago

Albert Bourla to take the helm at Pfizer

Bourla replaces Ian Read, who has held the top post at the drug maker for the past eight years and will take on the role of executive chair
Companies
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.