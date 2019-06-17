Market data - June 14 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Research out of Microsoft suggests people are not that good at judging an event to be historic when it actually happens, writes Cass R Sunstein
Following abortive move by the party secretary-general last week, the party will name its preferred candidates
Court bid launched to force government to reduce Highveld air pollution
Chair Jeff Molobela has been removed by the struggling company’s board
UN report says there was a turnaround in 2018, with FDI more than doubling to $5.3bn
Contentious Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
Unions and nongovernmental organisations warn of impending strikes and unrest
Makabu improves his record to 24 knockouts
A glimpse of what to expect going into the second half of 2019 (and the trends we’re dying to forget)
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.