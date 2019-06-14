Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — oil
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day about his stock pick of the day
14 June 2019 - 09:26
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose oil as his stock pick of the day.
“Right now my pick is the oil price, at around $60-$61 a barrel is very good to get into. I do think it may go lower with another $10.... Shell is one of the reasons that we have seen the oil prices come down. I do think there is a lot of upside possibility as a number of producers out there are really vulnerable.”
