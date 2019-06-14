Markets

JSE flat as diversified miners’ losses offset banks and retailers

The oil price was slightly weaker on Friday morning, putting pressure on diversified miners, while Chinese data earlier was also downbeat

14 June 2019 - 10:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, despite some pressure on global equity markets, as gains by banks and retailers were offset by rand hedges and miners.

The oil price edged a little lower, while the prices of industrial metals were under pressure, after data earlier showed that Chinese industrial production growth fell to a 17-year low in May.

The rand was a little firmer, but its outlook remains somewhat cloudy, analysts said.

At 10am the rand was 0.21% firmer at R14.8378/$, giving some support to local interest-rate-sensitive stocks.

The all share index was flat at 58,685.1 points and the top 40 little changed. Banks were up 0.35% and general retailers 0.65%. The resources index was down 0.36%.

Gold was up 0.98% to $1,354.96/oz and platinum 0.19% to $813.97. Brent crude was 0.31% lower at $61.12 a barrel.

Diversified miner BHP was down 1.09% to R360.07 and Anglo American 0.81% to R395.70.

Rand hedge AB InBev was down 1.34% to R1,262.85 and British American Tobacco 1.06% to R543.10.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.53% to R237.35 and Gold Fields 3.24% to R79.14.

Mr Price was up 1.34% to R204.80.

Naspers was down 0.4% to R3,471.23, having added 0.68% on Thursday, as markets digested news from the market heavyweight that it headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations, a metric that strips out non-operational items, increased by between 31% and 33% in the year to end-March.

Trade on the JSE on Friday may be subdued a little, as Monday is a public holiday. The week ahead, however, is a busy one, with local consumer inflation due on Wednesday. Further details on state policy towards state-owned enterprises may also be outlined on Thursday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address (Sona).

All eyes will also be on the US Federal Reserve, which will make its latest stance on monetary policy known on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Asian stocks cautious as traders await Chinese data

Market focus is on China industrial production and retail sales
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil rises after tanker attack in the Middle East

Fears grow on reduced crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold climbs close to 14-month high

Metal is up 0.4% so far this week and on track for fourth consecutive weekly gain
Markets
5 hours ago
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold climbs close to 14-month high

Markets

JSE set for a soft start on Friday

Markets

UK bourses dip as Boris Johnson success makes no-deal Brexit more likely

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.