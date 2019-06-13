Markets

Gold prices rise to weekly high ahead of expected rate cut

SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.5% on Wednesday; silver and platinum are both marginally higher, with palladium hitting a more than six-week high

13 June 2019 - 15:04 Eileen Soreng
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose to a week high on Thursday, supported by expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve following soft inflation data, which also weighed on the dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,336.56 an ounce at 11.46am GMT, having touched its highest since June 7 at $1,338.87 earlier in the session. US gold futures were also 0.3% higher at $1,340.3 an ounce.

“We had disappointing US inflation data which reinforced market expectations that the Fed would cut interest rates, which itself is a positive for gold and related to that we see some weakness on the dollar today,” Julius Bär analyst Carsten Menke said.

Data from the US labour department showed on Wednesday that US consumer prices barely rose in May, pointing to moderate inflation that, together with a slowing economy, increased pressure on the US central bank to cut interest rates this year.

Fed policy makers are scheduled to meet on June 18 and 19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May which have led financial markets to price in at least two rate cuts by the end of 2019.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was down 0.1% on Thursday.

On the trade front, US President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another $325bn of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but “testy” after China walked back commitments for a trade deal.

“Since the beginning of June we’ve had quite constant inflows into physically backed gold products as investors are weighing risks related to the trade tensions between the US and China and also between US and Mexico,” Menke added.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 0.5% to 759.70 tonnes on Wednesday from 756.18 tonnes on Tuesday.

On the technical side, the next topside resistance for gold sits between $1,346 and $1,349 and if this breaks, a quick rise to $1,360 to $1,366 would be on the cards, MKS PAMP Group said in a note. “On the downside, we believe there will be physical and macro-support between $1,305 and $1,320, which we view as a good buying opportunity.” 

In other metals, silver climbed 0.5% to $14.81 an ounce and platinum was up 0.4% at $811.81. Palladium gained 1.7% to $1,429.75 an ounce after hitting a more than six-week high of $1,433.41 earlier in the session.

Reuters

Oil prices jump after attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman

The UK’s Royal Navy unit is looking into the tanker incidents; oil bulls are also buoyed by the possibility of Opec continuing its supply cuts
Markets
4 hours ago

JSE faces another cautious day of trading

Global equity markets retreat following seven-session winning streak
Markets
8 hours ago

Oil tankers likely attacked, but Iran says it isn’t responsible

The attacks show the prospects of a conflict have spiked since the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports, says expert
World
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand mixed as markets digest Donald Trump’s comments and oil tanker attack

Markets

World bond rates and most currencies drop on oil tanker attacks

Markets

Fund managers seek shelter from trade war by betting on China’s consumers

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.