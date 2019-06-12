Markets

Gold recovers as investors look for safety amid US-China trade tension

Spot gold and futures climb while gold bulls are upbeat of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve

12 June 2019 - 11:10 Arijit Bose
Gold. Picture: REUTERS
Gold. Picture: REUTERS

Gold prices rose on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, as worries over the US-China trade war flared up, curbing risk appetite and increasing the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,333.06 by 3.28am GMT, after falling to its lowest since June 3 at $1,319.35 in the previous session.

US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,336.60/oz.

“Market sentiment this morning is very cautious and risk appetite has started to diminish gently, therefore we see a little bit of buying in gold,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst with Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

Asian stock markets got off to a guarded start as both warring factions in the China-US trade tussle engaged in another round of heated exchanges.

US President Donald Trump defended the use of tariffs as part of his trade strategy, while China vowed a tough response if Washington insists on escalating trade tensions amid ongoing negotiations.

Trump also emphasised that he was holding up a trade deal with China and had no interest in moving ahead unless Beijing agrees again to four or five “major points”, which he did not specify.

“Gold remains bid as the main dispute between US and China remains unresolved. If there is no sit down between leaders at the G20 meeting, the metal will rise as investors will be on the lookout for a safe haven,” Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

Gold bulls are also optimistic of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Trump, a long-term advocator of rate cuts, said on Tuesday interest rates were “way too high” and the central bank had “no clue”.

Fed policymakers will meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing US growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May that have led markets to price in at least two rate cuts by the end of 2019.

The Fed will also take into account May US consumer price data, due at 12.30pm GMT. Headline inflation is expected to slow a touch to 1.9%, with the core seen steady at 2.1%.

Last week, the yellow metal registered its biggest weekly gain of 2019 and rose to a 14-month peak of $1,348.08/oz, before losing momentum due to a deal between the US and Mexico to avert yet another trade spat.

Capping gains, this rally in gold prices offered an opportunity for some traders to book profits, Lu said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell marginally to 756.18 tons on Tuesday from 756.42 tons on Monday.

Among other metals, silver gained 0.7% to $14.80/oz, while platinum was steady at $813.65/oz.

Palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,395.10/oz, within striking distance of a six-week high of $1,400.50/oz touched in the previous session.

Reuters

Gold falls to one-week low as Mexico tariff boosts risk appetite

Spot gold is down 0.4% with silver, platinum and palladium all slightly up
Markets
21 hours ago

Asian shares slip ahead of US inflation data

Most Asian share indices fall after two days of gains as US President Donald Trump talks down Fed rates and dollar
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold takes heart from rate cut expectations

The recent rally has been attributed to a two-pronged US trade spat with Mexico and China, and hopes for an interest-rate cut by the US Fed
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

SA loses the gold crown to Ghana

Economy

Donald Trump threatens to unleash new China tariffs if Xi skips G20 meeting

World / Americas

Gold is off 14-month peak after Mexico migration deal settles market nerves

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.