WATCH: Stock picks — Heineken and Aspen

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

11 June 2019 - 10:50 Business Day TV
Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Heineken as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Aspen Pharmacare.

Fisher said: “I choose Heineken, listed in Amsterdam, it has a price of €97 with a PE [price-earnings ratio] of 29 [times multiple] and dividend yield of 1.59%. Heineken has a market cap of €56bn. Historically the group benefited from top-line growth and margin expansion and they operate in 70 countries.”

Crail said: “Although the price has been all over the place, what you have here is a company that operates in 55 countries and is in the midst of transformation. What makes them attractive is if the company survives and turns around successfully, then ultimately you are getting it at a bargain at the moment.”

