Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
11 June 2019 - 10:44
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.
“So we have been looking at the banks, they have been bouncing back quite nicely and in that sector we quite like Investec at the moment. There will be a big value unlock when the asset management business does get that secondary listing.”
Or listen to the full audio: