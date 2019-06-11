Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

11 June 2019 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.

“So we have been looking at the banks, they have been bouncing back quite nicely and in that sector we quite like Investec at the moment. There will be a big value unlock when the asset management business does get that secondary listing.”

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

