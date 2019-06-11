Rand leads emerging-market currencies as local jitters ease

The rand was firmer on Tuesday morning, gradually recovering as local political tension eases, while on the global front, US President Donald Trump threatens to impose more tariffs on China.



Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said he was ready to impose further sanctions on Chinese imports if the two countries did not make progress at their next trade talks at the Group of 20 (G20) summit later in June, Reuters reported.



Despite Trump's threats, risk-on trade persisted in the global markets, with Asian stocks opening higher.

“The relief rally in the rand has certainly assisted in easing some local jitters, but with Donald Trump once again threatening a new round of tariffs on China, the local unit might not be heading to much greener pastures for long.” treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said.