Market data - June 11 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Test a financial institution’s customer service so you understand what services you have access to and how much they cost
More than 300 Nilaflex workers could join unemployed’s ranks if company is liquidated due to non-payment of donor funding through the department of trade & industry
Buthelezi inner circle accused of imposing the sole candidacy of a little-known figure
The alternative meat company falls 22% after a JP Morgan analyst cuts the stock rating
Manufacturing production grew 4.6% in April, the highest level since May 2016, as load-shedding abated
The Copyright Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
US president hopes to resolve issues at G20 summit, but Beijing fails to confirm that he has a date with Xi Jinping
Batting coach acknowledges top six must buckle down and improve
Natural Selection’s impressive new Lekkerwater Beach Lodge has opened just in time for peak whale-watching season
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.