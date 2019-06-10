Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — MTN

Sam Mokorosi, from Vunani Capital, chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.

10 June 2019 - 11:54 Business Day TV
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
"One company that seems to be pulling itself out of a mess is MTN. All the issues around Nigeria [have been a] damper on their performance, but they have come out with a fairly sensible disposal strategy and they have started to act on that.

“They are also shareholders of Jumia, which is listed on the New York stock exchange. It is a strong West-African e-commerce platform and although they are looking to come out of that, they have done well in that investment,” Mokorosi said.

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose MTN as his stock pick of the day

