Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick — MTN
Sam Mokorosi, from Vunani Capital, chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.
10 June 2019 - 11:54
Sam Mokorosi, from Vunani Capital, chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.
"One company that seems to be pulling itself out of a mess is MTN. All the issues around Nigeria [have been a] damper on their performance, but they have come out with a fairly sensible disposal strategy and they have started to act on that.
“They are also shareholders of Jumia, which is listed on the New York stock exchange. It is a strong West-African e-commerce platform and although they are looking to come out of that, they have done well in that investment,” Mokorosi said.
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose MTN as his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: