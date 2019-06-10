WATCH: Stock Pick — MTN

Sam Mokorosi, from Vunani Capital, chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.

"One company that seems to be pulling itself out of a mess is MTN. All the issues around Nigeria [have been a] damper on their performance, but they have come out with a fairly sensible disposal strategy and they have started to act on that.

“They are also shareholders of Jumia, which is listed on the New York stock exchange. It is a strong West-African e-commerce platform and although they are looking to come out of that, they have done well in that investment,” Mokorosi said.