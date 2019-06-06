WATCH: Stock pick — EOH

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose EOH Holdings as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to be a bit on the dangerous side and go for EOH. They appointed a new chairman, he is a heavyweight, a highly regarded person and simply adds to the management capital they already have there. I think the reputational issues at EOH are being dealt with, they still have some very good assets and business seems to be restructuring properly. I wouldn’t put it in my retirement portfolio, but I think it is due for a bit of recovery this year.”