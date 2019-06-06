Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — EOH

06 June 2019 - 10:16 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose EOH Holdings as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to be a bit on the dangerous side and go for EOH. They appointed a new chairman, he is a heavyweight, a highly regarded person and simply adds to the management capital they already have there. I think the reputational issues at EOH are being dealt with, they still have some very good assets and business seems to be restructuring properly. I wouldn’t put it in my retirement portfolio, but I think it is due for a bit of recovery this year.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

EOH: it’s too soon to panic

Bear in mind the remedial action being taken, writes Nigel Dunn
Companies
2 days ago

Netcare slide prompts CEO to offload most of his shares

Richard Friedland sells 10.4-million shares to cover debt-funded share acquisitions
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks —Lockheed Martin and Adapt IT

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 weeks ago

A good week for Stephen van Coller

It will be a decisive year for EOH
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

MARKET WRAP: Banks and financials gain despite fall in rand

The all share gained 0.37% and the top 40 0.42% with banks and financials standing out as the biggest contributors
Markets
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.