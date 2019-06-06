Markets

WATCH: How to get high returns from cannabis investments

06 June 2019 - 09:38 Business Day TV
There have been some exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) in the cannabis space, along with some crazy valuations and zero-to-hero, back-to-zero share-price movements.

There certainly are opportunities, but Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital Advisors says that getting your head around the issue is tricky.

Business Day TV spoke to Redelinghuys about where the opportunities lie and what to keep away from.

