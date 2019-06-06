Market data - June 6 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
While the ANC is factional with Zuma-adherents still within its ranks, Ramaphosa’s transformational leadership style may yet work, writes Camaren Peter
The DA argues that the trade and industry director-general's presence at a ruling party meeting is at odds with separation of party and state
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Former MD Rod Humphris has been chair for two years
The ratings agency is, however, positive about Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency, and expects the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates soon
Standard Bank is being asked to disclose no more information than it has already committed to by adopting the Equator Principles and its reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project
The Reserve Bank of India also lowers its GDP forecast amid sluggish economic growth and decades-high unemployment
Former captain, now coach, Ellis can't wait for the football to start
Denis Droppa discovers what’s behind the supersized grille of BMW’s biggest SUV, just launched in SA
