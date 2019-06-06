Markets

Gold gets close to 2019 highs on expectation of US Fed rate cut

Non-yielding gold has risen about $60 an ounce in one week; silver, palladium and platinum are also slightly up

06 June 2019 - 14:45 Arijit Bose
Bengaluru — Gold rose on Thursday, drawing closer to its highest level this year on increased expectations of a US rate cut, even as some investors locked in profits from bullion’s recent rally.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,335.05 an ounce as at 11.45am GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,340.01.

“Gold’s strength is most certainly based on the prompt change in the market outlook on how aggressively the US Fed will cut rates over the coming months,” Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said.

Having suspended a three-year monetary tightening campaign earlier this year, the US Federal Reserve is now widely expected to cut rates. Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will closely monitor the economic impact of trade conflicts.

Non-yielding gold has risen about $60 an ounce in one week, climbing on Wednesday to within a few dollars of its current 2019 high, set in February, of $1,346.73. It later reversed course.

“It seems like some profit-taking has emerged since then. Also, gold has run a long way in its rally in a short span of time, so I would not be surprised to see it consolidate,” Hansen said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with tariffs on “at least” another $300bn of Chinese goods, but said he thought China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the US.

“Investor indifference towards gold is seemingly thawing, with market participants that have been inactive for some [time] starting to get involved again,” UBS analysts said in a note. “We think continuing trade tensions are likely to keep markets uneasy, and therefore keep gold supported.”

In other precious metals, silver rose nearly 1% to $14.94 an ounce, close to a more than one-month high of $15.04 set in the previous session. The end of the Fed tightening cycle and possible rate cuts are silver-positive as well, HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.

“Greater financial market volatility or an increase in trade or geopolitical risks may stoke safe-haven demand, especially if gold is also rallying,” he said.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,337.80 an ounce, while platinum climbed 0.8% to $805.56, having hit a near three-week high at $832.63 on Wednesday.

