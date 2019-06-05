WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and JD.com

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose JD.com.

Nair said: “I’m going to go for an old-fashion company — Mondi, a packaging company with very good management. I think the share price has been beaten down quite a lot even though the trading update was quite solid. I expect to see good things out of Mondi and I think these are good levels to accumulate.”

Verster said: “I am picking a US-listed tech stock which makes its money elsewhere. JD.com is the Chinese equivalent to Amazon.com. They also compete with Alibaba, which is the biggest e-commerce business in China, but JD.com has Tencent as a shareholder with 18% and Google also recently made a $500m investment.”