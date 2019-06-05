Market data - June 5 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
But it’s still worth trying to tell him that the Reserve Bank has not used up its conventional weaponry and that it would be complete madness to try quantitative easing
Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki says the body disagrees with talk of tampering with the constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
US Federal Aviation Administration says it will grant one-year approval to test the devices but will not allow deliveries yet
Subdued global economic activity has caused SA’s growth momentum to subside, Sacci says
Standard Bank is being asked to disclose no more information than it has already committed to by adopting the Equator Principles and its reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says the US leader wants Brexit negotiating parties to avoid a hard border
Coach still to decide on some positions ahead of Sunday's squad announcement
Skultuna teams up with British designer Ilse Crawford to grow the brand’s brass range
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.