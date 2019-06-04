WATCH: Stock picks —Burford Capital and Investec

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Burford Capital.

Kunze said: “We think the valuations are far closer to around R120 per share and it’s currently sitting under R100. We think it has been far too discounted relative to its peer group and with their asset management spin-off coming pretty soon it should unlock even more value.”

Combrinck said: “I chose Burford, it is the largest litigation finance company on the planet. It is still fairly small in a fairly young very fragmented industry. I think there are about 20 public listed companies scattered around the globe — most of them in the UK. You will mostly find them were there is Roman common law.”