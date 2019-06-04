Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks —Burford Capital and Investec

04 June 2019
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Burford Capital.

Kunze said: “We think the valuations are far closer to around R120 per share and it’s currently sitting under R100. We think it has been far too discounted relative to its peer group and with their asset management spin-off coming pretty soon it should unlock even more value.”

Combrinck said: “I chose Burford, it is the largest litigation finance company on the planet. It is still fairly small in a fairly young very fragmented industry. I think there are about 20 public listed companies scattered around the globe — most of them in the UK. You will mostly find them were there is Roman common law.”

JSE edges higher despite pressure on global markets

Asian and European markets are down on Monday morning, but a stable rand and higher prices for some commodity are offing some support to the JSE
Markets
1 day ago

TALKING TECHNICALS: Of Twitter and trade wars

After a rally in the first few months of 2019, the S&P 500 has had a sharp sell-off
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE higher in broad-based gains, with gold miners faring best

The protracted US-China trade war continues to batter global markets, and is fuelling fears of a global recession
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil price drops to less than $61 a barrel

Global markets have reeled in recent weeks over concern that the global economy could stall amid rising trade tension between the US and China
Markets
1 day ago

Rand firms a bit but risk events loom

Emerging-markets currencies were mixed on Monday, but the rand benefited from pressure on the dollar and a higher gold price
Markets
22 hours ago

