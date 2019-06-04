Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

04 June 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV



Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

“We really like Mondi, just six months ago the share price was R420 and it is now down almost exactly to R300, which is where it was two years ago. This is a very well managed global business on a price-earnings ratio of roughly 10 times and the whole world’s going antiplastic and they’re quite strong in the cardboard and nonplastic packaging materials, so they are well positioned for the future.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

