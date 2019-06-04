Rand falls in the wake of GDP shock

The rand weakened more than 1% on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement that first-quarter GDP suffered its biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009.

In the first quarter of 2019, SA’s economy contracted 3.2%, a big drop from the expansion of 1.4% in the last three months of 2018. Bloomberg’s consensus was for a contraction of just 1.6%.



Shortly after the announcement, the rand weakened from R14.46/$ to R14.64 at about 12pm.



By 2.01pm, the rand had weakened 1.26% to R14.6246/$, 1.35% to R16.4564/€ and 1.39% to R18.5433/£. The euro had gained 0.1% to $1.1253.

The benchmark R186 government bond had weakened, with its yield rising four basis points to 8.445%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.